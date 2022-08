PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia -- Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak will begin a 12-year prison sentence after losing his final appeal against corruption convictions on Tuesday.

The country's apex court upheld earlier verdicts by lower courts, which had found the ex-leader guilty of corruption and abuse of power related to the defunct state wealth fund at the heart of one of the world's biggest financial scandals -- 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).