PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia -- The Malaysian appeals court on Wednesday upheld corruption convictions against former Prime Minister Najib Razak related to the failed state wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak during an earlier court appearance: The judge presiding over his appeal called his actions "a national embarrassment." © Reuters

Facing 12 years behind bars, former PM set to take case to apex court

