ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Malaysia in transition

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir resigns

Two-year-old ruling coalition has been embroiled in a succession issue

CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.    © Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stepped down on Monday following an internal coup to form a new ruling coalition.

The prime minister's office said in a statement that the 94-year-old leader tendered his resignation to the country's monarch at 1 p.m. local time.

Mahathir's two-year-old ruling coalition has been embroiled in a succession battle in past weeks, bickering over when to hand over power to his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. Several members of the coalition met on Sunday along with opposition parties to form a force that will deny Anwar the opportunity.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media