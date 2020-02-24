Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir resigns

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stepped down on Monday following an internal coup to form a new ruling coalition.

The prime minister's office said in a statement that the 94-year-old leader tendered his resignation to the country's monarch at 1 p.m. local time.

Mahathir's two-year-old ruling coalition has been embroiled in a succession battle in past weeks, bickering over when to hand over power to his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. Several members of the coalition met on Sunday along with opposition parties to form a force that will deny Anwar the opportunity.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.