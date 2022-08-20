Malaysia's parties jockey for position as election talk ramps up

SINGAPORE -- Malaysia's diverse array of political parties are preparing for a general election that could come as early as this year, with some in the ruling coalition pushing for an early poll to capitalize on its strong position.

"I am confident that [the next general election] will be held this year because there are many indicators pointing in that direction," Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, president of the United Malays National Organization, said Sunday, according to national news agency Bernama. UMNO is the core of Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional coalition.