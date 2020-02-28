Malaysia's political crisis deepens with possible palace intervention

KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian monarchy has been thrust into the center of the nation's political crisis as opposing factions are at loggerheads on the appointment of the prime minister.

The Council of Malay rulers, led by a rotating king and eight sultans, convened on Friday in a special meeting to resolve the political stalemate, according to state news agency Bernama.

Pakatan Harapan, or the Alliance of Hope, which governed until Mahathir Mohamad's sudden resignation on Monday, disagreed with Mahathir's call for a vote of confidence in Parliament to decide on a successor. The decision is a prerogative of the monarchy under the constitution, according to the alliance led by Anwar Ibrahim.

The Lower House speaker Mohamad Ariff Yusof rejected Mahathir's call for a special sitting on March 2, citing that the written request did not meet the necessary requirements.

In a statement, Mohamad said such a request should come from the King and not Mahathir. A date for the special session will be announced later.

The opposition alliance, led by the United Malays National Organization, insisted on a fresh election and dismissed Mahathir's call as "unconstitutional, improper in accordance to procedures, and disrespectful to the [monarch]."

Mahathir told reporters on Thursday that the king could not find a leader who can command a majority of voices in Malaysian Parliament, even after holding an audience with all 222 of its members. He also suggested a snap poll as a last resort if a vote of confidence in the Parliament on Monday failed to find a breakthrough.

Ninety-four-year-old Mahathir, acting as interim leader, has offered himself as a candidate to lead a nonpartisan government comprising lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition coalitions, as well as unelected professionals. Such an arrangement would go against the mandate given by the electorate to the Alliance of Hope in the May 9, 2018 election. With the absence of an opposition, it may also give the prime minister absolute power, contradicting the democratic parliamentary system.

If an election is called, all political parties will probably scramble for support as none of them would be able to secure a simple majority of 112 seats in Parliament as a result of defections on Sunday by ruling alliance lawmakers. There is also a question of whether the Election Commission is ready to oversee a poll as it faces structural issues including the registration of new voters after the voting age was lowered to 18 from 21 last year.