ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Malaysia in transition

Malaysia arrests ex-finance minister on corruption charges

Malaysia's ruling parties split by guilty verdict on Najib

Najib and Goldman 1MDB twists pose risks and rewards for Muhyiddin

Malaysia's Najib to be jailed for 12 years after 1MDB conviction

Malaysia in transition

Malaysian ex-minister Lim denies graft amid 'persecution' claims

Key Mahathir aide faces up to 20 years in jail as allies blast PM Muhyiddin

Malaysia's former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, center, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Aug. 7 to face a corruption charge.   © Reuters
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Friday pleaded not guilty to a corruption charge involving a $1.5 billion undersea tunnel project, after his overnight arrest stunned the nation and prompted his allies to accuse the government of "political persecution."

Lim, who is the secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party -- a major opposition group -- was detained late on Thursday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to face the charge in the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Two additional cases against Lim are to be heard in the island state of Penang next week.

Lim is alleged to have requested a 10% kickback on profits from a construction company, in return for contracts to build three expressways and one undersea tunnel. The authorities say this happened when he was Penang's chief minister between 2008 and 2018.

In court, Lim entered a plea of not guilty before Judge Azura Alwi, who set bail at 1 million ringgit ($238,000) with two sureties and ordered him to surrender his passport. Under the MACC Act of 2009, he faces a possible fine of five times the value of the bribe and/or imprisonment of up to 20 years.

Allegations were first leveled against Lim in 2016, when Najib Razak was prime minister. The matter was dropped after the 2018 election, in which a coalition led by Mahathir Mohamad ousted Najib -- who himself was convicted on multiple corruption charges last month in connection with the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

Lim went on to serve as Mahathir's finance minister.

Now DAP lawmakers are saying that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's National Alliance-led government is treating their leader unjustly.

The DAP's Teresa Kok, another former minister, said the anti-graft authority is pursuing the case even though investigations turned up nothing. "There is not a single bit of evidence that suggests wrongdoing. Political persecution by Perikatan Nasional has begun," she said, using the Malay name of Muhyiddin's coalition.

Liew Chin Tong, a former deputy defense minister, expressed his disappointment over Lim's detention. "MACC could have just informed Lim to be present at the courtroom at a certain time," he said. "There's no need to keep him overnight. He won't run away. Perhaps this is one of many persecutions."

On Facebook, Lim's son Marcus Lim said his father's case shows the current government is resorting to dirty political tactics. He added that the family saw this coming after an internal coup prompted Mahathir's resignation in February, paving the way for Muhyiddin's rise.

"To be honest, we expected this day to come since the downfall of the government of Pakatan Harapan," Marcus Lim wrote. "Their plan is simple, to frame and capture those leaders who wouldn't bow down to their dirty scheme. Their motive is clear, to dismantle DAP, ultimately destroying PH.

"Don't worry, we will fight back," he vowed. "Definitely."

The move against Lim is bound to be politically polarizing, according to Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. "The supporters of the opposition would, of course, see these charges against Lim as nothing but a political vendetta," he told the Nikkei Asian Review. "Supporters of the ruling coalition, on the other hand, would cheer on these charges."

Oh said the structure of Malaysia's oversight mechanisms is a disadvantage for Muhyiddin's government. Since the anti-graft commission, the public prosecutor and the election commission all answer to the executive, the public will connect any case against politicians to the sitting government.

"In the context of a developing country undergoing democratization after a long period of autocratic, one-party rule, it is perhaps advisable to sequester some crucial institutions such as the public prosecutor's office, the anti-corruption agency and the election commission away from the purview of the government or executive branch of the day," he suggested. This way, "these institutions could retain at least a semblance of impartiality."

Read Next

Latest On Malaysia in transition

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close