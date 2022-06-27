Malaysian official tells Muslims to shun Japanese festival

SINGAPORE -- A traditional Japanese summer festival in Malaysia that dates back to 1977 has found itself embroiled in political controversy as a cabinet minister advises Muslims to stay away in a move possibly meant to draw votes in an upcoming election.

Held on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, the annual Bon Odori event is organized by the Japan Club of Kuala Lumpur, the club's Japanese School of Kuala Lumpur, and the Japanese Embassy. Its 35,000 or so participants include not only Japanese expatriates, but also Malaysians interested in Japanese culture.

After cancellations for 2020 and 2021 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is slated to return this year on July 16. But a cabinet member has put a damper on the excitement.

A study by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department "found that the festival does have religious elements, so we advise Muslims not to participate in it," said Idris Ahmad, the minister for religious affairs in the Prime Minister's Department, earlier this month.

Idris is a vice president of the conservative Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS). Others, including the women's wing of the party, have voiced support for the boycott.

But the calls have met with resistance, including from the monarch of the state where the event is slated to be held.

"The Bon Odori festival, which has been celebrated in Malaysia for decades, is just a cultural cerebration," said the sultan of Selangor, Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, in a statement on June 9. The ruler, who noted that he attended in 2016, has summoned PAS leadership to try to resolve the situation.

The sultan "did not want certain parties, especially politicians, to use issues that touched on such religious sensitivities for personal gain and to gain popularity alone," the statement said.

The Japan Club of Kuala Lumpur weighed in by touting the festival's significance.

"As this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Japan and Malaysia, as well as the 40th anniversary of Malaysia's Look East Policy, the organizing committee of the Bon Odori with all the partners hope that the occasion will serve as yet another opportunity to bond the two peoples of Japan and Malaysia," it said.

Currently, the festival is expected to be held as scheduled.

The PAS likely brought up the Bon Odori issue with an eye on the general election to be held as early as this year. The PAS is part of the ruling coalition now but is expected to part ways with the United Malays National Organization -- the leading party in the government. As the Malay people who make up around 70% of the population form the base for both parties, the PAS hopes to expand support by highlighting the identity of Malay Muslims.

But politicizing a cultural event risks fueling discord among residents from different ethnic groups or cultures. Malaysia experienced sectarian violence in 1969 when Malays clashed with ethnic Chinese residents.

"It is unfortunate that PAS tried to bolster its religious credentials by playing up the issue, while propagating a divisive attitude," said Lee Hwok Aun, a senior fellow at the Singapore-based ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

While noting that many Malaysians likely do not have strong feelings about Bon Odori, Lee still sees cause for concern "because PAS is influential and there is little indication that the party will shift toward a more inclusive disposition in the near future."