Wife of Malaysia's Najib Razak sentenced to 10 years in jail

KUALA LUMPUR -- The wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined 970 million ringgit ($216 million) by the Kuala Lumpur High Court, which found her guilty of three corruption charges on Thursday, a week after her husband received a 12-year sentence from the country's highest court.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said the prosecution succeeded beyond a reasonable doubt in proving the three charges against Rosmah Mansor in regard to soliciting and receiving bribes from a public school solar power project worth over a billion ringgit. The court, however, allowed a stay of execution, pending appeal.