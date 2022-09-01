ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Malaysia in transition

Wife of Malaysia's Najib Razak sentenced to 10 years in jail

Rosmah Mansor also fined $216m for soliciting and accepting bribes

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Sep. 1. "Have some compassion," she asked the judge.   © Reuters
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- The wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined 970 million ringgit ($216 million) by the Kuala Lumpur High Court, which found her guilty of three corruption charges on Thursday, a week after her husband received a 12-year sentence from the country's highest court.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said the prosecution succeeded beyond a reasonable doubt in proving the three charges against Rosmah Mansor in regard to soliciting and receiving bribes from a public school solar power project worth over a billion ringgit. The court, however, allowed a stay of execution, pending appeal.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close