Politics

Malaysia ruling party drops PM loyalists as candidates ahead of polls

UMNO chief's seeks to outmaneuver Ismail Sabri amid infighting

Malaysian ruling party UMNO's leader, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, waves to his supporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.   © Reuters
By P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Four federal ministers were dropped Tuesday from the Malaysian ruling party United Malays National Organization's candidate list for the upcoming general election as part of party leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's maneuvering against Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The four ministers were vocal supporters of Ismail Sabri in the cabinet and UMNO, and sometimes opposed Zahid. Although Zahid has said he would renominate Ismail Sabri, a party vice president, as prime minister if the party wins a majority, there has been speculation about his true intentions. 

