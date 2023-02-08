ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Malaysia's UMNO chaos clouds future of Anwar's fragile coalition

Once-formidable party may lose more Malay support after purge of leaders

Retaining Malay support turned to be one of Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's top priorities. (Photo by NurPhoto via Getty Images)
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Strife within the once-formidable United Malays National Organization (UMNO) -- a party joining Malaysia's ruling coalition -- is now becoming an unsettling factor in the fledgling government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

UMNO, which suffered huge losses in November's general election and chose to join the ruling camp, is expected to lose support from Malay voters after the party sacked and suspended senior leaders last month. Since Anwar's government relies on UMNO to form a legislative majority, further erosion of its support base could potentially destabilize the government.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close