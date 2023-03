KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on charges of corruption-related offenses on Thursday.

An officer at the MACC told Nikkei Asia earlier in the day that the former prime minister was expected to be charged under Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission Act and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.