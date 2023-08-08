Malaysia's industrial heartland holds key to election battle

KUALA LUMPUR -- Next to Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, the state of Selangor is home to 7 million people and hosts many of the country's core industries. Selangor's economy is the country's largest, but the cost of living there is high, affecting the lives of many young people.

On Saturday, Malaysia will hold state assembly elections in six of its 13 states -- Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor and Terengganu -- in the first major test for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's government since he took office in November last year. As the vote draws near, Selangor has become a key battleground, with Anwar's ruling coalition seeking to hold the state even as the opposition grows in strength.