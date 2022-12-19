ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Malaysian PM Anwar faces roadblocks on path to reform

Sudden move against corruption could imperil unity government: experts

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Wan Azizah Ismail, are greeted by staff as they arrive at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 19.   © Reuters
HAKIMIE AMRIE, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- After a period in a political vacuum following the Nov. 19 general election, Malaysia's parliament finally convened Monday under the new prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, a reformist icon whose political career has taken dramatic twists and turns over two decades.

But with the elections delivering a hung parliament in which no coalition, including Anwar's Pakatan Harapan, won an outright majority, Anwar had to form a unity government by including parties with different ideologies and opposing agendas. Political experts say the new prime minister will have to walk a tightrope that may make it hard for him to fulfill his promises of reform.

