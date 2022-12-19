Malaysian PM Anwar faces roadblocks on path to reform

KUALA LUMPUR -- After a period in a political vacuum following the Nov. 19 general election, Malaysia's parliament finally convened Monday under the new prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, a reformist icon whose political career has taken dramatic twists and turns over two decades.

But with the elections delivering a hung parliament in which no coalition, including Anwar's Pakatan Harapan, won an outright majority, Anwar had to form a unity government by including parties with different ideologies and opposing agendas. Political experts say the new prime minister will have to walk a tightrope that may make it hard for him to fulfill his promises of reform.