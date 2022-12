KUALA LUMPUR -- After a period in a political vacuum following the Nov. 19 general election, Malaysia's parliament finally convened Monday under the new prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, a reformist icon whose political career has taken dramatic twists and turns over two decades.

Anwar quickly cleared the first key hurdle for his government, winning a confidence motion on the first day of the two-day legislative session. The motion was passed by a voice vote.