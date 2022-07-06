ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Malaysian PM hopes to brush off 1MDB scandal in next election

UMNO trying to solidify leadership role as stigma begins to fade

Malaysian Prime Minister sees the 1MDB scandal won't deter the ruling party's win. (Source photos by AP, Reuters and Kosuke Imamura) 
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to lead his political party's campaign in the next general election, which is widely expected to be called by year-end. Though he began his premiership last August with a clean slate, the dark history of the defunct state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) -- at the heart of one of the world's largest corruption scandals -- could still haunt his bid.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close