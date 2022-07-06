Malaysian PM hopes to brush off 1MDB scandal in next election

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to lead his political party's campaign in the next general election, which is widely expected to be called by year-end. Though he began his premiership last August with a clean slate, the dark history of the defunct state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) -- at the heart of one of the world's largest corruption scandals -- could still haunt his bid.