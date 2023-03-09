ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin likely to face corruption charge

Investigation likely to dent ruling coalition's chances in state elections

Malahysia's former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks at a general election campaign rally in November 2022. (Photo by Norman Goh)
NORMAN GOH, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged Friday with corruption-related offenses, said Azam Baki, the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), according to a tweet from local news agency Bernama.

An officer at the MACC also confirmed to Nikkei Asia that the former prime minister is expected to be charged under the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act and the Anti Money Laundering, Anti Terrorism and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

