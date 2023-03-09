Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin likely to face corruption charge

KUALA LUMPUR -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged Friday with corruption-related offenses, said Azam Baki, the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), according to a tweet from local news agency Bernama.

An officer at the MACC also confirmed to Nikkei Asia that the former prime minister is expected to be charged under the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act and the Anti Money Laundering, Anti Terrorism and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.