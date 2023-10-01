ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Maldives' Muizzu marches to victory on anti-India drumbeat

Some expect new pro-China president to work with both Beijing, New Delhi

Mohamed Muizzu, winner of the Maldives' presidential election, smiles after a news conference in Male on Sept. 30.   © Reuters
MARWAAN MACAN-MARKAR, Asia regional correspondent | Maldives

MALE -- The Maldives' opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu triumphed in Saturday's presidential election, winning over voters with two broad campaign themes: that incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had failed to deliver on his clean government pledges, and that his pro-India leanings had undermined the country's sovereignty.

Muizzu's victory, with 54% of the vote, is widely seen as a loss for New Delhi and a win for Beijing, which now appears to have an opportunity to regain its foothold in the strategically situated Indian Ocean archipelago.

