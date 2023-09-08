ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Maldives' Solih eyes historic second term in Saturday election

Candidates' carrots raise debt worries in South Asia's smallest democracy

A motorcyclist takes photos of a decorated wall in Male on Sept. 6, ahead of the country's presidential election. Incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is the favorite, while Male mayor Mohamed Muizzu is considered his top challenger.   © AFP/Jiji
MARWAAN MACAN-MARKAR, Asia regional correspondent | Maldives

COLOMBO -- The Maldives' incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is in the pole position heading into an election on Saturday, as he seeks to become the first leader of the nascent democracy to win back-to-back races in the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelago.

The soft-spoken Solih -- whose pro-India leanings shaped his inaugural term and marked a strategic shift from the pro-China tilt of his predecessor -- has been wooing Maldivian voters in constituencies beyond Male, according to South Asia diplomatic sources based in the capital. "Solih has been assiduously working to drum up support in the islands with many new development projects being announced or already underway," a veteran envoy told Nikkei Asia.

