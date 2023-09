COLOMBO -- His name is not on the ballot, but the Maldives' charismatic parliamentary speaker and former president, Mohamed Nasheed, has acquired a new role of kingmaker as the country heads into the final round of a presidential election on Saturday.

Media in the Indian Ocean archipelago, coveted by India and China for its strategic location close to busy shipping lanes, have bestowed the title upon Nasheed for his speeches and political maneuvering ahead of the polls.