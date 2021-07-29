Manila mayor turns heads in Philippine presidential race

TOKYO -- Isko Moreno, the mayor of Manila, is raising his profile ahead of the presidential election in the Philippines in May 2022. He is the second-most popular potential candidate for the country's top political office, after Sara Duterte, President Rodrigo Duterte's eldest daughter and the mayor of Davao City.

And he may actually run. Moreno, who comes from a poor family and rose to fame as an actor, he could influence the presidential race if he decides to jump in.

"This is my personal belief ... because we do not hear this from government agencies. They are saying many other things to create a smoke screen. What I mean by smoke screen is those things that distract people, to blur your vision," Moreno said in a video posted on Facebook on July 27. "So they will say a lot of things to shift people's attention, to lose their focus on the failures of some people."

In the video, Moreno, 46, explained Manila's COVID-19 vaccination campaign and implicitly criticized the national government's efforts to combat the coronavirus. To highlight his leadership, Moreno frequently drops in at mass vaccination facilities, including universities, to encourage people to get inoculated. He appears eager to draw a contrast between his own vigor and the slowness of the national authorities in securing vaccines and vaccinating people.

Moreno was born and raised in Manila's Tondo district, which is known for its slums. As a child, he collected used bottles and sold them to a recycling business to help his family make ends meet. People say he foraged for leftovers from restaurants, which his mother reheated for dinner.

In 1993, when he was 18, Moreno caught the attention of a show business talent scout because of his handsome features. He later appeared in TV dramas and movies, gaining a big following.

While still working as an actor, Moreno was elected to the Manila City Council at age 23. He served as deputy to Mayor Joseph Estrada, who was president of the Philippines, from 2007 to 2016. Moreno ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2016, but defeated Estrada in the Manila mayoral election in May 2019 to become mayor.

Soon after taking office as mayor, Moreno worked to burnish the Philippine capital's image by removing illegal stalls from the streets. He also sought to improve public order by enacting a nighttime curfew for children aged 17 and under. These measures have made him enormously popular with many citizens. Moreno's efforts have earned praise from the term-limited Duterte, who was also credited with improving public order by using similar strongman methods as mayor of Davao City in the southern Philippines.

With the presidential election less than a year away, rumors have swirled around Moreno and his political ambitions. In early June, asked about the presidential election, Moreno sidestepped the question, saying he would do his best to carry out his mayoral duties, according to local media. But, he added, "Whatever position it may be -- that remains to be seen -- but definitely I am running. That's all I can say."

In a survey published July 13 by Pulse Asia Research, a Philippine polling company, 14% of respondents said they would vote for Moreno in the presidential election, the second-highest percentage after Sara Duterte, who received the support of 28% of respondents. To a similar question about the vice president, who is elected separately from the president in the Philippines, Moreno got support from 14% of respondents, the second-highest share after President Duterte's 18% support rate.

Moreno's name popped up, along with Sara Duterte's, among potential successors, according to Harry Roque, the Duterte's presidential spokesperson. However, Moreno appears to be keeping his distance.

The anti-Duterte camp, composed mainly of opposition parties, has not found a presidential candidate likely to win the election and tried to enlist Moreno. However, it was reported that he demanded his name be removed from the candidate list. Instead, Moreno is considering cooperating in the presidential and vice-presidential elections with Manny Pacquiao, a senator and a boxing national hero, who is also mentioned as a presidential candidate and has begun to distance himself from Duterte.

Policy debates are not a prominent feature of Philippine presidential campaigns, and the election is seen largely as a popularity contest. It is certain that the actions of Moreno, who enjoys strong support, particularly in Metropolitan Manila, will be in the spotlight ahead of the vote next year.

Ella Hermonio in Manila contributed to this report.