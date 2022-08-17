ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Marcos movie generates crowds and controversy in the Philippines

Film accused of distorting history becomes a blockbuster hit

Filipinos take selfies at a cinema screening of "Maid in Malacanang" in Manila. (Photo by Ella Hermonio)
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The year is 1986. The setting is the Malacanang Palace, the Philippines' seat of power. A furious mob wielding torches and waving yellow flags storms the palace and sets paintings ablaze. Meanwhile, strongman Ferdinand Marcos and his family retreat and resist fighting back to avoid bloodshed in the historic "People Power" uprising. Amid the turmoil, democracy icon Corazon Aquino, Marcos's successor, plays mahjong with nuns.

These were part of the closing scenes of "Maid in Malacanang," a film about the last three days in power of the late autocrat, whose 20-year reign was notorious for corruption and human rights abuses during the country's martial law era.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close