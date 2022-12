NEW DELHI -- After two key Indian state assembly elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the star pitchman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, his critics are converging on a line of attack: that he does too much campaigning and not enough governing.

Modi was hard to miss as he canvassed in his home state of Gujarat, as well as the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, holding huge back-to-back roadshows.