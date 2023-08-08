Modi no-confidence debate begins over India's Manipur violence

NEW DELHI -- India's opposition parties are attempting to corner the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament this week over three months of deadly ethnic violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, bordering Myanmar.

Debate started Tuesday on a no-confidence motion against the government in the lower house -- moved by the Indian National Congress party late last month and backed by a newly formed opposition coalition called INDIA, short for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The discussions are expected to last until Thursday, when the motion is likely to be put to a vote.