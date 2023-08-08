ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Modi no-confidence debate begins over India's Manipur violence

Opposition parties seek to corner government ahead of 2024 elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to France in July: By moving a no-confidence motion against him, the opposition aims to put him on the spot over months of violence in Manipur.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India's opposition parties are attempting to corner the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament this week over three months of deadly ethnic violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, bordering Myanmar.

Debate started Tuesday on a no-confidence motion against the government in the lower house -- moved by the Indian National Congress party late last month and backed by a newly formed opposition coalition called INDIA, short for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The discussions are expected to last until Thursday, when the motion is likely to be put to a vote.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more