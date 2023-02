SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir -- Winds of political change in Jammu and Kashmir may be picking up after a symbolic visit by key Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress party.

Questions have swirled over the region's future since parliament in 2019 revoked the special status it had been afforded under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Local politics have been in limbo as promised legislative assembly elections have yet to materialize.