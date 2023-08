NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for uprooting the evils of "corruption and dynasty politics" to safeguard the nation's economic development in a thinly veiled jab at the opposition on the country's Independence Day.

"This is my life's commitment, to keep fighting against corruption," Modi said in Hindi as the country celebrated its 76th anniversary of independence from British rule -- his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 elections.