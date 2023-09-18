ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Modi rivals expect 'legislative grenades' as India parliament opens

Special five-day session with murky agenda comes just after G20 summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the G20 venue in New Delhi on Sept. 9. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- A special five-day session of India's parliament begins Monday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi basks in the aftermath of a Group of 20 Summit in New Delhi that the ruling party has called "transformational" for the global order.

The session had been shrouded in mystery since it was announced in late August, at least until last week, when a tentative agenda was finally disclosed -- after Sonia Gandhi, senior leader of the opposition Indian National Congress party, sent a letter to Modi complaining about the lack of consultation.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more