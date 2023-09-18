Modi rivals expect 'legislative grenades' as India parliament opens

NEW DELHI -- A special five-day session of India's parliament begins Monday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi basks in the aftermath of a Group of 20 Summit in New Delhi that the ruling party has called "transformational" for the global order.

The session had been shrouded in mystery since it was announced in late August, at least until last week, when a tentative agenda was finally disclosed -- after Sonia Gandhi, senior leader of the opposition Indian National Congress party, sent a letter to Modi complaining about the lack of consultation.