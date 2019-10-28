Moon enters second half of presidency with diminished support

SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will enter the second half of his five-year term besieged by a host of intractable issues, including stalled reconciliation with North Korea, economic stagnation and a political scandal, that have eroded his public support.

Moon's presidency, which began in May 2017, will reach its half point in November. While the opposition camp also lacks momentum to take advantage of public frustration, Moon hopes to recover his footing by pushing prosecution reform, an idea popular among his support base.

Public support for Moon is lackluster at 41%, according to a Gallup Korea poll released Friday. Although support rebounded from the 30% level after Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigned amid a corruption investigation, the current standing is a far cry from the 80%-plus approval Moon once enjoyed since taking office in 2017.

Defection among voters in their 30s and in the capital area -- people who make up the president's core base of support -- was particularly prominent before Cho's resignation, fueling concerns within the administration.

In the latest poll, the most-cited grievance was the nation's sputtering economy.

Gross domestic product is anticipated to grow by less than 2% this year, a level not seen since the global financial crisis. Exports, which account for 40% of GDP, have fallen short of year-earlier numbers for 10 consecutive months. Capital spending and private consumption have cooled off as well.

Moon's prescription for the economic malaise is a stimulus program that features an expansion of social security programs. Another prong is the advancement of economic cooperation with the North, a medium- to long-term strategy aimed at opening up the hermit nation's market.

During a legislative address last Tuesday, Moon urged North Korea to "reciprocate" on economic cooperation, but Pyongyang has snubbed the overture.

On Friday, North Korea sent a notice to the South asking to discuss demolitions of South Korean facilities at the Mount Kumgang tourist region, a jointly-operated resort in the North.

During a recent inspection tour of the resort, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South Korean-built structures "unpleasant to look at" and ordered their removal through talks with Seoul, according to a report by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.

The Hyundai group, a South Korean chaebol conglomerate, paid $500 million to North Korea in 1998 for exclusive rights to run the Mount Kumgang operation for three decades. Should Pyongyang take steps that violate rights held by South Korean interests, it would expose the inherent risks the private sector would face in taking part in inter-Korean cooperation projects, and pour more cold water on the Moon administration's ambitions.

Moon's foreign policy team also has to deal with deteriorating relations with Japan stemming from the controversy over Korean wartime laborers. In the U.S., President Donald Trump is demanding Seoul shoulder a larger financial burden for the American troops stationed in the country. The White House in addition has voiced concerns over Moon's rapprochement with the North.

Moon's supporters are most enthused by the president's crusade for criminal justice reforms. "The public consensus taking shape recently among varying opinions is that reform of the prosecutors' office is urgent," Moon said in Tuesday's speech.

The reforms, Moon later added, "will not stop until the prosecutors' office can be seen as an agency that works for the people." He called on lawmakers to establish an independent investigative body tasked with probing corruption among senior public officials. Prosecutors have that authority now.

However, prosecutors are closing in on Cho, the former justice minister. Investigators are considering interrogating Cho about alleged bribery in connection to past stock transactions, the domestic press has reported. Despite Cho's exit, the scandal has stained the reputation of Moon's administration.

On the other hand, Moon's opponents have failed to turn the public discontent into their own support. Friday's Gallup poll shows the leading opposition party, the conservative Liberty Korea Party, limping along with a 26% approval rating. Support grew by just 5 points over the past two months.

Furthermore, the South's conservatives are split into separate camps, leaving them vulnerable to Moon's reformist Democratic Party in the legislative elections scheduled for April.