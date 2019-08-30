Moon's anti-graft drive exerts greater pressure on Park case

SEOUL -- Disgraced former South Korean President Park Geun-hye could face a tougher sentence over the influence-peddling scandal that toppled her administration, as her successor Moon Jae-in ramps up his campaign against "accumulated evils" in politics.

The South Korean Supreme Court overturned Thursday part of a ruling against Park, as well as Samsung Group's de facto chief Lee Jae-yong, for bribery charge. But the timing of the decision has critics wondering if Moon is simply trying to avert attention from scandals in his own administration.

The court sent the case back to the Seoul High Court, citing procedural issues. It said that decisions regarding bribery had to be made separately from her other charges, which include abuse of power and extortion. Separate rulings could mean tougher penalties for the former leader.

Park is accused of making Samsung Group pay for equestrian activities of the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, her close friend and confidante. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Seoul High Court in August 2018, but prosecutors had appealed for a harsher sentence.

Lee, meanwhile, is accused of making bribes by contributing to a foundation run by Choi. The Supreme Court said that horses he bought for Choi's daughter should be considered a bribe in addition to the 3.6 billion won ($2.98 million) recognized by the high court.

The horses would take the total up to 8.6 billion won, above the 5 billion won threshold for a mandatory prison sentence of 5 years or more. Lee, who had received a prison sentence of two and a half years that was suspended, now must have the case heard again.

The Supreme Court decision comes as Moon clamps down on corruption under past administrations, replacing officials with progressives more in line with his political stance. Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su is one of them.

But South Korea's conservatives are questioning the timing of the court's decision, which was not expected until next month at the earliest. Some say Moon is trying to distract the public from his close aide Cho Kuk, who is embroiled in a college-admissions scandal involving his daughter.

"It is disappointing that the Supreme Court ruled that money and goods provided to Park at her request constituted bribery," not extortion, one of Lee's lawyers said Thursday.

Lee is effectively running the conglomerate while his father, Lee Kun-hee, battles a severe illness. Samsung, one of the main drivers of South Korea's economy, is wary about the effect of a protracted court battle. A ruling on a remanded case is expected to take about six months, which would be yet another setback to a company reeling from challenges at its mainstay semiconductor business, as well as export controls of vital chipmaking materials by Japan.

South Korea's business leaders have voiced concerns as well. "There is concern that a slowdown in Samsung's business activities will have a negative impact on the South Korean economy as a whole," the Federation of Korean Industries said.