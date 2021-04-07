Moon's liberals set to lose Seoul, Busan elections: exit poll

SEOUL -- South Korea's main opposition conservative party is set to win mayoral elections in Seoul and Busan, an exit poll conducted jointly by three major broadcasters showed on Wednesday evening.

The exit poll indicates that voters have become disillusioned with President Moon Jae-in and his liberal Democratic Party, and sets the tone on the national stage ahead of next March's presidential election.

Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party will return as Seoul mayor. Oh, who resigned from the post in 2011 after facing opposition to his plan to stop free school meals, gained 59.0% of support in the KBS, MBC and SBS forecast. He is set to beat the DP's Park Young-sun, who is projected to get 37.7% of the vote.

In Busan, the PPP's Park Hyung-joon is projected to win with 64.0% of the vote, defeating the DP's Kim Young-choon, who is forecast to take 33.0%. Moon and the DP sought to back Kim by pledging to build a new international airport in the southeastern port city, but the plan appears not to have won over enough voters.

Experts say that Moon's unpopular housing policies and a corruption scandal in a state-run land development company were the key reasons behind the DP's expected failure.

Housing prices in Seoul, Busan and other cities have jumped sharply over past year, partly due to three new laws regulating the housing market and landlords. Korea Land and Housing Corp. employees are suspected committing land speculation in new cities using insider information.

Young voters also expressed their disappointment with the president and the governing party, calling them hypocrites despite their political slogans of fairness and justice. Moon's close aides have been mired in corruption scandals and influence-peddling cases in college admissions over the last few years.

With the PPP set to sweep mayoral elections in the country's two biggest cities, people are talking of who will become the next president in the March 2022 election.

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was the favorite candidate with 46.4% of support in a poll conducted by Hangil Research two weeks ago, despite not having officially announced his intention to run. Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung of the DP was the second runner with 17.4%, followed by DP leader Lee Nak-yon with 9.9%.

Yoon resigned from the top prosecutor's job last month, after clashing with Moon and the DP over their plans to reform the prosecutorial system.

The election winners will serve a one-year term after their predecessors left office early. Former Seoul mayor Park Won-soon of the DP died by suicide in July last year after his female secretary filed a sexual violence complaint against him. Former Busan mayor Oh Keo-don of the DP also resigned in April last year after a female official in the city claimed he groped her.

"I think these mayoral by-elections are meaningful in many ways. It is a punishment on Park Won-soon's sexual violence as well as evaluation on the last four years under the Moon Jae-in government," said PPP's interim chairman Kim Chong-in in a polling place in central Seoul.