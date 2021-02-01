Myanmar coup latest: Banks shut all financial services

YANGON/TOKYO -- The Myanmar military has detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint in what appears to be the country's first military coup since 1988 and a possible end to a decade of civilian rule.

The Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy, which came to power in 2015, again won a landslide victory in the general election last November. The civilian government was set for its second term, but the military has claimed the election was marred by fraud and demanded an investigation.

Follow the latest developments here (local time):

12:05 p.m. Myanmar banks agree to temporarily shut all financial services due to poor internet connections during the current political situation, the Myanmar Bankers Association says. The banks would seek permission from the central bank for the temporary closure, the statement says.

11:47 a.m. Rohingya refugees condemn the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Myanmar by the military on Monday, a community leader says.

"We Rohingya community strongly condemn this heinous attempt to kill democracy," Dil Mohammed tells Reuters by phone. "We urge the global community to come forward and restore democracy at any cost."

11:12 a.m. Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan hints the kingdom will not rush to react to the developments in Myanmar, saying; "It's their business. It's their domestic issue."

11:07 a.m. Anurat Intorn, chairman of Chiangrai Chamber of Commerce on the Thai side of the border with Myanmar, says all border areas are sealed and border trade has been closed down indefinitely.

"We are working with the Royal Thai Army to negotiate with Myanmar side, asking them to help businesses to move back cars and trucks, which had carried goods into Myanmar to get back to Thailand," Anurat tells Nikkei Asia.

Thailand's border trade value at the Chiangrai border was worth around 10.5 billion baht ($351 million) in 2020, according to the Thai Chamber of Commerce

10:19 a.m. "Singapore expresses grave concern about the latest situation in Myanmar. We are monitoring the situation closely and hope all parties involved will exercise restraint, maintain dialogue, and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome," Singapore's Foreign Ministry spokesperson says.

10:17 a.m. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the detention of Suu Kyi and other political leaders and "urges the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar," a United Nations spokesman says.

"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says. "All leaders must act in the greater interest of Myanmar's democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms."

10:00 a.m. Residents in Yangon are lining up to withdraw cash from their bank accounts.

People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon on Feb. 1. (Photo by Thurein Hla Htway)

9:50 a.m. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says in a statement that "The United States expresses grave concern and alarm," and urges "Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders."

9:22 a.m. Japan urged Myanmar to uphold democracy. "We believe it is important that the relevant parties resolve the situation peacefully through dialogue and in line with the democratic process," Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, tells reporters in Tokyo.

9:00 a.m. Meanwhile, military officers are seen at the city hall in Yangon.

8:51 a.m. The U.S. warns Myanmar to reverse course following reports that the country's military had arrested its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a White House spokeswoman says.

"The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed," Jen Psaki says.

Myanmar's military-owned television said on Monday that a state of emergency has been declared that will last one year. (Photo by Yuichi NItta)

8:30 a.m. Myanmar's military-owned television says its commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has taken over the country in what amounts to a military coup. The military has declared a one-year state of emergency, claiming that it carried out detentions of senior government leaders in response to fraud during last year's general election.

8:24 a.m. Australia is "deeply concerned" about reports that Suu Kyi had been detained and the military was once again trying to seize control of Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne says. "We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully."

7:17 a.m. Mobile internet data connections and some phone services were disrupted in Yangon on Monday, residents say.

7:13 a.m. Soldiers were deployed outside City Hall in Myanmar's main city of Yangon, according to Reuters.

6:30 a.m. Thant Myint-U, a Burmese historian, tweets: "The doors just opened to a very different future. I have a sinking feeling that no one will really be able to control what comes next. And remember Myanmar's a country awash in weapons, with deep divisions across ethnic & religious lines, where millions can barely feed themselves."

6:18 a.m. Myanmar state TV says in a Facebook post it is having technical errors and unable to broadcast.

6:00 a.m. Myanmar's military has detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, the ruling National League for Democracy tells Nikkei.

NLD spokesperson Myo Nyunt says the situation regarding NLD lawmakers is unclear, with parliament scheduled to convene on the day. According to the spokesperson: "The military should abide by the law. We need broad support from the international community to protect the democracy in Myanmar."

5:21 a.m. Reuters reports breaking news: "MYANMAR LEADER AUNG SAN SUU KYI DETAINED -RULING PARTY SPOKESMAN."