Myanmar election tests democracy under Suu Kyi: 5 things to know

YANGON -- Myanmar will hold general elections on Nov. 8, when de facto leader State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and her ruling National League for Democracy will be tested for the first time since their landslide electoral victory in 2015.

Here are five things to know.

What will be contested?

Myanmar citizens 18 and older will cast their ballots for the upper house and lower house posts. The candidate with the most votes in each constituency wins. The upper house has 168 seats and the lower house has 330, but the Union Election Commission has announced that elections will not be held in several constituencies for "security reasons." That decision has come under strong criticism due to concerns over lack of transparency.

After the election, a joint session of both houses will select a president and make other important decisions. The candidate with the most votes in parliament will be elected president.

It will be the third election under the constitution promulgated in 2008 by the military junta. In 2010, Aung San Suu Kyi and the NLD boycotted an election. As a result, the majority of seats were occupied by the military-affiliated Union Solidarity and Development Party. The USDP went on to form a government led by President Thein Sein, a former military general.

The military-backed government released Suu Kyi a few weeks after the election, and Suu Kyi was elected as a member of parliament in a by-election in 2012. In 2015, the NLD won its landslide victory.

Will Aung San Suu Kyi and her NLD win again?

The NLD is likely to be the top vote-getter.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and daughter of national hero Gen. Aung San, is the symbol of Myanmar's democratic movement. The 2008 constitution prohibits a person who has a child with foreign citizenship from becoming president. Her late husband was British, and the couple's two sons have foreign citizenship.

She remains the most popular figure, especially among the ethnic Burma and Buddhist majority. No one doubts that the NLD will remain as the largest party after the election.

Some argue the NLD will lose its majority in parliament and will have to take on a coalition partner to smoothly pass bills. A coalition government could also be prone to slower decision-making.

A supporter of Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy in Yangon, October 19. (Photo by Yuichi Nitta)

Will ethnic parties affect the outcome?

Ethnic minorities account for around 30% of Myanmar's population. Several ethnic armed groups that emerged under the military junta are fighting for the right to self-administer and to form confederations.

Minorities have changed their views toward the NLD since 2015, when the party promised them peace and national reconciliation. Suu Kyi failed to achieve peace. Despite peace conferences, many ethnic people suffer amid civil wars. Since 2018, local ethnic political parties in each state have been gradually merging and will offer electoral alternatives in November.

Does the military still have political power?

The military appoints 25% of the lawmakers in both chambers. For this reason, the NLD has to win at least two-thirds of the elected seats to secure the majority. In addition, the USDP, the largest opposition party, is military-affiliated. It often aligns with the top military leaders to vote on bills.

Even though the constitution gives power and authority to the president on many issues, defense and security issues are the domain of the commander in chief of the military. The military also is able to appoint three cabinet members -- the ministers of defense, home affairs and border affairs.

Amending the constitution remains the most important agenda item for parties seeking a true democratic transition. But amendments can only pass if 75% of all lawmakers vote in their favor. This gives the military veto power.

The NLD has raised this issue in parliament only to be rejected by the military-appointed lawmakers.

Will the outcome affect economic policy and foreign businesses?

The Myanmar Sustainable Development Plan (MSDP), was outlined in 2018 as a long-term blueprint to modernize the economy. It focuses on developing infrastructure and will continue to be followed after the elections.

However, if the NLD fails to gain a majority but stays in power by forming a coalition with ethnic minority parties, the legislative process could slow down. Hydroelectric power generation, mining and other projects could also be affected as they have a significant and direct impact on ethnic populations.

Diplomatically, China will continue to be Myanmar's most important foreign partner, though the government will aim for a balance with Western countries as well as Japan and India. Depending too much on China is unpopular among Myanmar voters and poses security risks.