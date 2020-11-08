Myanmar election latest: Voting starts as Suu Kyi aims to retain majority

YANGON -- Myanmar voters are choosing their leaders for the next five years in an election on Sunday.

The polls mark the second general election for the National League for Democracy, led by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, under the current constitution. The NLD won a landslide last time around in 2015, before taking the reins of government the following year.

Now, the party hopes to maintain a two-thirds majority, with roughly 500 seats up for grabs across the lower and upper houses of parliament. Reaching that threshold is crucial because the constitution allows the military to appoint the remaining 25% of the seats in both chambers. In a joint session after the election, the two houses will select the president.

This year's vote comes at a time when the coronavirus is battering the economy -- especially the tourism and garment industries, which are the country's main sources of hard currency. Large campaign rallies were banned and the opposition parties, as well as the military, have criticized the decision to hold the election at all during the pandemic.

Here are the latest developments (Myanmar time):

Sunday, Nov. 8

9:22 a.m. Our reporters in Yangon are hearing from many voters that they support the NLD, as expected. Aye Tun, a 57-year-old taxi driver in the city, says: "During the last five years, we have gotten the chance to talk about our difficulties. I am satisfied with it."

Tin Htoo Aung, a 50-year-old street vendor, tells us: "I feel the NLD didn't fulfill our hopes, but I still believe the NLD stands for the minority people. I voted for them to give them another chance."

8:45 a.m. To prevent coronavirus infections, polling stations in Yangon are implementing precautions, such as taking temperatures and asking voters to sanitize their hands. In some places, masks and face shields are being distributed. The country has recorded over 60,000 COVID-19 cases in the pandemic so far, with nearly 1,400 deaths.

A staff member checks voters' temperatures at a polling station in Yangon on Nov. 8. (Nikkei photo)

6:30 a.m. At a polling station in Yangon, a 39-year-old bakery owner accompanied by his wife says: "We believe that the NLD will do the best for education. We hope the government improves the next generation in the next five years."

6:00 a.m. Voting starts. Citizens aged 18 and up are casting their ballots for parliament's upper and lower houses.

Voters wait for a polling station to open in Yangon on Nov. 8. (Photo by Yuichi Nitta)

5:47 a.m. Voters line up before the sun comes up, waiting for Yangon polling stations to open. A 45-year-old homemaker, Hla Myaing, says she hopes "the party I vote for will do their best for the next five years."