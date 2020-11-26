ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Myanmar election

Myanmar military-linked opposition demands election recount

USDP claims 'fraud' after Suu Kyi-led NLD wins landslide

Union Solidarity and Development Party Vice Chairman Khin Yi said Thursday the results of the election would be different if the election commission was "fair and unbiased." (Photo by Yuichi Nitta)
CAPE DIAMOND, Contributing writer | Myanmar

YANGON -- Myanmar's military-linked opposition Union Solidarity and Development Party on Thursday demanded a recount of the votes cast in the general election on Nov. 8.

The current government, the National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, won a landslide. The Union Election Commission said the NLD won 396 seats, while the USDP, the largest opposition, won only 33 seats.

USDP claimed electoral fraud and filed complaints to the police and the UEC. In a news conference on Thursday, USDP Vice Chairman Khin Yi said: "I think some of the results will change if the decision-maker [UEC] is fair and unbiased."

The USDP said it and other opposition parties had sent an open letter to President Win Myint on Nov. 24, claiming electoral fraud.

The USDP made the first such claim on Nov. 11, when it said it would not accept the results and demanded another election. Khin Yi has now dropped the demand for another election but is still insisting on a recount.

"No, we don't want to say [reelection], never. No reelection. We are always talking about cases [of frauds] and recounting," Khin Yi told Nikkei after the press conference.

He added: "As there was a lot of wrongdoing, that's why we don't want to accept the result. But we don't want to ask for reelection -- only recounting."

Khin Yi is a retired brigadier general who served as the minister for immigration and population during the previous USDP government. He was also the chief of the police force under the military junta. He stressed on Thursday that the military was not behind the allegations.

An NLD spokesperson Monwya Aung Shin told Nikkei that USDP's complaints would not change anything. "I don't think their complaints will be successful. People are not following them, and those allegations are not coming from the people. These are not the people's desire," Monwya Aung Shin said.

"[The USDP] have been complaining to the UEC even before the election. It's not even realistic at some point. We had more than 90 political parties running for the elections, and there were only a few of them complaining," he added.

A military spokesperson did not want to comment on the allegations. "No comment, I won't even listen to [their claims]," Major General Zaw Min Tun said.

Yangon-based political analyst Maung Maung Soe said that the USDP has form in this regard. "It also happened after the previous elections. This time there are more allegations than before. But I hope things will be solved smoothly," Maung Maung Soe said.

Additional reporting by Yuichi Nitta and Thurein Hla Htway.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close