Myanmar latest: Military rule will be one year minimum

YANGON/TOKYO -- The Myanmar military has detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint in what appears to be the country's first military coup since 1988 and the possible end to a decade of civilian rule.

The Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy, which came to power in 2015, again won a landslide victory in the general election last November. The civilian government was moving into its second term, but the military has claimed the election was marred by fraud and demanded an investigation.

Follow the latest developments here (local time):

3:30 p.m. Protesters hold up images of Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a demonstration outside the country's embassy in Bangkok on Monday. Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters the military takeover in neighboring Myanmar was "their internal affairs" when asked for his view. "We reaffirm that as a member of ASEAN, we cannot stay silent to such an evil and unlawful act," activist group We Volunteer said in a statement. The group demanded that the Thai government "not endorse and legitimize" the coup or the government it produces. Political gatherings are illegal in Thailand under COVID-19 emergency rule, and there have been arrests for earlier breaches.

Protesters at Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok © Getty Images

2:30 p.m. Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "viewed with serious concern" the latest developments in Myanmar. "Malaysia calls on the Myanmar military and all relevant parties to give utmost priority to the mainenance of peace and security in Myanmar, uphold the rule of law, and resolve any electoral discrepancies through established legal mechanisms and dialogue in a peaceful manner." The statement says peace and stability in Myanmar are regional concerns. "Malaysia reaffirms the strong support for Myanmar's democratic transition, peace process ann inclusive economic development." ASEAN countries are usually slow to comment on political developments in other member countries. The Thai government has shrugged off the coup in Myanmar as an internal matter, but Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia are being more forthright in their statements of concern.

1:55 p.m. Myint Htwe, an NLD member of parliament, says a statement put out on the NLD chair's Facebook page is fake. There was speculation on Twitter that the account might have been hacked in order to try and provoke a popular response to the coup.

Police forces on the streets in Yangon after the military coup. © Getty Images

1:48 p.m. The office of the commander in chief and coup leader Min Aung Hlaing issues a six-point statement justifying the apparent coup. The order has a number followed by the year -- 1/2021 -- which is the same format used by an earlier Burmese junta, the State Law and Restoration Council (SLORC) after it came to power in a bloody coup on Sept. 18, 1988. It claims that the Union Election Commission failed to resolve "a large difference" in the voter lists used for the general election on Nov. 8, and that calls for a special parliamentary session to address the issue were denied, as was a meeting on the same topic of the National Defense and Security Council (NDSC).

The statement says that a new election commission will be appointed and that voter lists must be checked "in accord with the law" -- a phrase often used in State Law and Order Restoration Council statements in the late 1980s.

The statement says anti-COVID-19 "will be effectively carried out with momentum," and efforts made to help businesses affected by the pandemic recover. It promises greater emphasis on "restoring eternal peace" in line with the existing National Ceasefire Agreement, which some warring ethnic minorities have already signed up to.

The sixth clause promises a fresh general election once these tasks have been completed, and the transfer of power to the winning party in accordance with "the norms and standards of democracy." The statement did not include a timeframe, but a military-owned television station reported in the morning that the process would last one year. 'Pro Tem' or Provisional President Myint Swe also mentioned a year's duration in his statement at 10:30 a.m.

1:47 p.m. Locals report that the road leading to the parliament building in Naypyitaw, the capital, is buzzing with security personnel with at least five tanks in the vicinity. Other parts of the city are calm, and ministries appear normal with no added security.

12:37 p.m. India's Ministry of External Affairs issues a statement on the coup in Myanmar: "We have noted the developments with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar."

12:07 p.m. Indonesia's foreign ministry expresses concern over the situation in Myanmar, calls for the observance of the principles of the ASEAN charter, and urges that all electoral differences be addressed using available legal mechanisms.

Soldiers were deployed around City Hall in central Yangon in the early morning of Feb. 1 following a coup. © Reuters

12:05 p.m. Banks agree to temporarily suspend all financial services due to poor internet connections during the current political crisis, the Myanmar Bankers Association says. The banks are seeking permission from the central bank for the temporary closure, the statement says.

11:47 a.m. Rohingya refugees condemn the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Myanmar by the military on Monday, a community leader says.

"We Rohingya community strongly condemn this heinous attempt to kill democracy," Dil Mohammed tells Reuters by phone. "We urge the global community to come forward and restore democracy at any cost."

11:12 a.m. Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan indicates the government will not criticize the coup in Myanmar, saying: "It's their business -- it's their domestic issue."

11:07 a.m. Anurat Intorn, chairman of Chiang Rai Chamber of Commerce on the Thai side of the border with Myanmar, says all border areas are sealed and border trade has been closed down indefinitely.

"We are working with the Royal Thai Army to negotiate with Myanmar side, asking them to help businesses to move back cars and trucks, which carried goods into Myanmar to get back to Thailand," Anurat tells Nikkei Asia.

Thailand's border trade value at the Chiang Rai border was worth around 10.5 billion baht ($351 million) in 2020, according to the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

11:00 a.m. The National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) meets in the presidential palace in Naypyitaw, the national capital, chaired by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. It discussed alleged irregularities in 10.4 million votes cast in the November general election. Myanmar has 38 million eligible voters. The military says it issued six warnings about the problem, and that 20 small political parties had put out 26 statements calling for the postponement of the opening of parliament. The NDSC said the violation of Section 417 of the 2008 Constitution, which relates to gaining power fraudulently and thereby compromising national sovereignty justified invoking Section 418 (a) whereby legislative, executive and judicial powers are handed over to the the commander in chief of the defence services -- a judicial coup of sorts.

10:30 a.m. Myint Swe, the new "pro tem" (a Latin term meaning for the time being or provisional) president of Myanmar issues a six-point statement justifying the coup. It chastizes the Union Election Commission for failing to "ensure a free, fair and transparent election," thereby compromising national sovereignty. It cites Section 417 of the constitution which states that taking power through "wrongful forcible means" causes the loss of national sovereignty. If Section 417 is violated, Section 418 (a) can be invoked to transfer all legislative, judicial and executive powers to the commander in chief of the defense service. Clause six says the emergency declaration will remain in place for one year, and makes no mention of a new general election.

10:19 a.m. "Singapore expresses grave concern about the latest situation in Myanmar. We are monitoring the situation closely and hope all parties involved will exercise restraint, maintain dialogue, and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome," Singapore's Foreign Ministry spokesperson says.

10:17 a.m. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the detention of Suu Kyi and other political leaders and "urges the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar," a United Nations spokesman says.

"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says. "All leaders must act in the greater interest of Myanmar's democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms."

10:00 a.m. Residents in Yangon are lining up to withdraw cash from their bank accounts.

People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon on Feb. 1. (Photo by Thurein Hla Htway)

9:50 a.m. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says in a statement that "The United States expresses grave concern and alarm," and urges "Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders."

9:22 a.m. Japan urges Myanmar to uphold democracy. "We believe it is important that the relevant parties resolve the situation peacefully through dialogue and in line with the democratic process," Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, tells reporters in Tokyo.

9:00 a.m. Meanwhile, soldiers are in front of City Hall in central Yangon.

8:51 a.m. The U.S. warns Myanmar to reverse course following reports that the country's military had arrested its political leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a White House spokeswoman says.

"The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed," Jen Psaki says.

Myanmar's military-owned television said on Monday that a state of emergency has been declared that will last one year. (Photo by Yuichi NItta)

8:30 a.m. Myanmar's military-owned television says its commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has taken over the country in what amounts to a military coup. The military has declared a one-year state of emergency, claiming that it carried out detentions of senior government leaders in response to fraud during last year's general election.

8:24 a.m. Australia is "deeply concerned" about reports that Suu Kyi had been detained and the military was once again trying to seize control of Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne says. "We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully."

7:17 a.m. Mobile internet data connections and some phone services were disrupted in Yangon on Monday, residents say.

7:13 a.m. Soldiers were deployed outside City Hall in Myanmar's main city of Yangon, according to Reuters.

6:30 a.m. Thant Myint-U, a Burmese historian, tweets: "The doors just opened to a very different future. I have a sinking feeling that no one will really be able to control what comes next. And remember Myanmar's a country awash in weapons, with deep divisions across ethnic & religious lines, where millions can barely feed themselves."

6:18 a.m. Myanmar state TV says in a Facebook post that it is having technical errors and unable to broadcast.

6:00 a.m. Myanmar's military has detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, the ruling National League for Democracy tells Nikkei.

NLD spokesperson Myo Nyunt says the situation regarding NLD lawmakers is unclear, with parliament scheduled to convene on the day. According to the spokesperson: "The military should abide by the law. We need broad support from the international community to protect the democracy in Myanmar."

5:21 a.m. Reuters reports breaking news: "MYANMAR LEADER AUNG SAN SUU KYI DETAINED -RULING PARTY SPOKESMAN."