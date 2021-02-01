ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Myanmar military seizes power in apparent coup, detains Suu Kyi

Military declares one-year state of emergency

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid. (Photo by Yuichi Nitta)
YUICHI NITTA, Nikkei staff writer | Myanmar

YANGON -- Myanmar's military-owned television on Monday said its commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has taken over the country in what amounts to a military coup.

The military has declared a one-year state of emergency, and has detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the ruling National League for Democracy.

NLD spokesperson Myo Nyunt told Nikkei by phone that Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained on Monday morning. Myo Nyunt said the situation regarding NLD lawmakers was unclear, with parliament scheduled to convene on the day.

According to the spokesperson: "The military should abide by the law. We need broad support from the international community to protect the democracy in Myanmar."

The Chief Minister of the Yangon region has also been detained, according to police sources.

The state-owned mobile carrier has stopped providing services and communications in the capital Naypyidaw have been interrupted.

The Suu Kyi-led NLD, which came to power in 2015, again won a landslide victory in the general election last November. The civilian government was set for its second term. However, the military claimed the election was marred by fraud and demanded an investigation.

This will be the first coup in the country since 1988, marking the collapse of civilian rule after only a decade since it took over the government in 2011.

On Jan. 26, a military spokesperson did not rule out the possibility of a coup when asked about it at a media conference. The next day, commander in chief Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech at a military academy that "if the constitution is not followed, then it should be declared invalid."

According to military sources, representatives of the military and the government held a meeting in Naypyitaw on Jan. 28 to seek common ground, but failed to reach an agreement. According to local reports, the military expressed distrust of the electoral commission and asked for a recount of the votes and a postponement of the opening of the parliament, but the government refused.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more