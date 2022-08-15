Najib Razak's final appeal of 1MDB case begins in Malaysian court

KUALA LUMPUR -- Former Prime Minister Najib Razak began his final appeal to overturn a 12-year prison sentence in the country's supreme court on Monday for allegedly misappropriating 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International -- a former subsidiary of failed sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

A five-member bench, chaired by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, started to hear Najib's appeal in the Federal Court, the highest court in the country, in Putrajaya.