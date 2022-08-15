ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Najib Razak's final appeal of 1MDB case begins in Malaysian court

Former PM accused of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and power abuse

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at the Federal Court in Putrajaya on Aug. 15.   © Reuters
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Former Prime Minister Najib Razak began his final appeal to overturn a 12-year prison sentence in the country's supreme court on Monday for allegedly misappropriating 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International -- a former subsidiary of failed sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

A five-member bench, chaired by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, started to hear Najib's appeal in the Federal Court, the highest court in the country, in Putrajaya.

