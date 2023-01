KATHMANDU -- Nepali politics ended 2022 in dramatic fashion, with former rebel party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal abandoning a coalition with the ruling Nepali Congress to team up with a rival and become prime minister for the third time, after a general election delivered a hung parliament.

Dahal, a former guerrilla who fought a 10-year Maoist insurgency until a peace accord in 2006, now presides over an unwieldy alliance of seven parties. He faces significant challenges.