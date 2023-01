SYDNEY/TOKYO -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday said she will step down by Feb. 7. Her successor has not yet been determined, but the ruling Labour Party will soon meet to determine a new party leader, who will then become prime minister.

"This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare not just for another year but another term because that is what this year requires," Ardern, 42, said. "I have not been able to do that.