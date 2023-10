WELLINGTON -- Voters in New Zealand go to the polls on Saturday in a general election for the country's 120-seat unicameral parliament amid growing public discontent over the sharply rising cost of living.

The ruling Labor Party, led by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, is facing an uphill battle. There is a growing possibility that no single party will be able to secure a majority of seats, resulting in the center-right opposition National Party forming a coalition government with smaller parties.