ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

New Zealanders to vote on legalizing cannabis and euthanasia

Prime minister supports assisted-suicide bill but silent on pot question

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seeks a second term in the Oct. 17 election.   © AP
FUMI MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | New Zealand

SYDNEY -- New Zealanders will vote on whether to legalize medically assisted suicide and recreational use of cannabis alongside Friday's general election, controversial questions that are rarely put to voters in this form.

The cannabis referendum asks whether parliament should proceed with a bill allowing consumption of cannabis for nonmedical purposes under certain conditions. New Zealand already allows medicinal use of cannabis.

The legislation would let people 20 or older buy the equivalent of up to 14 grams of dried cannabis per day from approved stores, as well as allow limited home cultivation of cannabis plants.

The aim is to regulate the production, sale and consumption of the drug to combat trafficking and limit underage use. Opponents cite concerns about the drug's impact on memory and cognitive function, as well as effects on health.

The nationwide ballot also includes a question on whether to let legislation permitting medically assisted suicide come into force. The law, enacted by parliament last year, would allow citizens and permanent residents 18 or older who are likely to die within six months and are experiencing "unbearable suffering that cannot be eased" to request euthanasia.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged in a debate late last month with the leader of the opposition National Party that she had used cannabis herself "a long time ago," but she did not disclose her position on the legalization. Ardern voted for the euthanasia bill last year.

The cannabis referendum's prospects look uncertain. A poll late last month by local outlet Newshub found that 50.5% of respondents oppose the legalization, with 37.9% in favor and 10.9% undecided.

Preliminary results for the ballot questions will be released Oct. 30, with official results due out Nov. 6.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close