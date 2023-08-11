Niger tensions threaten Chinese projects, as dam building stops

JUBA, South Sudan -- Rising tensions in Niger are casting a shadow over Chinese interests there, following reports that the construction of a dam has been suspended, adding to worries that a PetroChina-backed export pipeline set to be completed at the end of this year could also face a setback.

Niger has been in turmoil since the military seized power on July 26. Leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States, also known as ECOWAS, on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force and said no options were off the table in their attempt to restore constitutional order.