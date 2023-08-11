ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Niger tensions threaten Chinese projects, as dam building stops

Beijing tells citizens to leave, stoking fears PetroChina pipeline works may stall

Supporters of the junta in Niger gather for a rally on Aug. 3. The West African country has been in turmoil since the military seized power on July 26.   © AFP/Jiji
ROBERT BOCIAGA, Contributing writer | China

JUBA, South Sudan -- Rising tensions in Niger are casting a shadow over Chinese interests there, following reports that the construction of a dam has been suspended, adding to worries that a PetroChina-backed export pipeline set to be completed at the end of this year could also face a setback.

Niger has been in turmoil since the military seized power on July 26. Leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States, also known as ECOWAS, on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force and said no options were off the table in their attempt to restore constitutional order.

