ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Politics

Images suggest North Korea preparing to launch submarine missile

Singapore juggles global talent vs local jobs under COVID threat

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai cleared in intimidation case

China dominates bidding for Myanmar solar power plants

Politics

Nissan received Japan government's largest ever loan guarantee

Taxpayers on hook for $1bn in automaker rescue by state-backed DBJ

The DBJ has made 185 coronavirus crisis-related loans worth a total of 1.88 trillion yen; Nissan is the only borrower to require a guarantor.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government guaranteed the Development Bank of Japan's crisis loans to Nissan Motor, Nikkei has learned, a move that could potentially leave taxpayers on the hook for future losses at the troubled automaker.

In May, the government-backed lender provided 180 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in loans to the automaker. Of this, 130 billion yen was guaranteed by the government, Nikkei has learned.

Under the arrangement, the government is expected to shoulder 80% of the guaranteed portion if the loans go sour.

It was the largest loan guarantee ever provided by the government to a major business corporation.

As a government-backed institution, the DBJ is supposed to rescue businesses that are hit by natural disasters or major financial crises, such as that created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the government-mandated coronavirus crisis support scheme created in March, the DBJ had made 185 loans to companies worth a total of 1.88 trillion yen by the end of July.

Nissan's loan came after the government agreed to a damage protection arrangement in which the DBJ pays an annual premium of between 0.1% to 1% of the loan's value for the guarantee.

Nissan was the only borrower that required such a guarantee.

The DBJ sought support from the government to expedite the loan decision, which came when Japan was under an emergency decree.

Nissan has secured a total of 832.6 billion yen in loans from both public and private lenders since April.

A Nissan representative said the company is not aware that the government is acting as a guarantor on its behalf.

The DBJ is basing its pandemic loans on the size of the borrower and the scale of the virus-caused damage.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close