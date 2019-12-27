ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
No arrest warrant for South Korean ex-justice minister Cho Kuk

Court denies prosecutors' request over handling of 2017 bribery investigation

SOTARO SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer
Speaking to reporters ahead of a court hearing Dec. 26, former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk denied the allegations in prosecutors' warrant request.    © Reuters

SEOUL -- A South Korean court early Friday denied prosecutors' request for a warrant to arrest former Justice Minister Cho Kuk over allegations that he abused power while serving as a presidential secretary.

Prosecutors had sought to take him into custody on suspicion that he was responsible for cutting short a 2017 inquiry into bribery allegations against the former deputy mayor of Busan.

The Seoul District Court's ruling, reported by local media, marks the latest turn in the investigations surrounding Cho, whose legal troubles have cast a cloud over President Moon Jae-in's government.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Cho denied the claims in the warrant request, saying: "I have faith that the court's decision will be based on the law."

Cho resigned as Moon's justice minister after little over a month in office, dogged by allegations involving family members.

His wife and younger brother have already been arrested on suspicion of impropriety involving his daughter's university admission and other charges.

