ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

North Korea to hold party congress around time of Biden inauguration

First meet since 2016 to be watched for Kim Jong Un's stance on new US administration

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Workers' Party Political Bureau. The ruling party last held its congress in May 2016.   © KCNA via Reuters
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

SEOUL -- North Korea will convene its first ruling party congress in nearly five years in early January, where leader Kim Jong Un could signal his stance toward the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

The Workers' Party Political Bureau made the decision at a Tuesday meeting attended by Kim in Pyongyang, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported. The outlet did not give a specific date for the congress.

The meeting will be watched for clues to North Korea's approach to Biden, who succeeds current U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

Kim declared North Korea a nuclear power at the last party congress in May 2016. He later accelerated nuclear and missile development in the country, unveiling ballistic missiles believed to put the U.S. within range. Despite a historic diplomatic overture by Trump, denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington have stalled.

The congress is described as the "supreme organ" of the Workers' Party, and is responsible for approving long-term national strategies. Kim is expected to unveil a new five-year plan for economic development at the upcoming meeting.

North Korea is believed to be experiencing supply shortages and other economic hardships after essentially sealing its border with China in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Kim could use the congress to claim success in holding back the spread of the virus.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close