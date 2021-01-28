Not a typical VP, Harris puts herself in center of action

WASHINGTON -- Just a week into office, it is clear U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will be by President Joe Biden's side at almost every important decision-making meeting during his presidency.

Every evening, the White House sends out to the media the daily guidance for the day ahead. Without exception, it begins with this entry: "In the morning, the President and the Vice President will receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed to the press."

Biden himself attended the daily intelligence briefings with then-President Barack Obama when he was vice president, but this was not the case with Harris' predecessor Mike Pence.

And since taking office, Harris has attended almost every signing of an executive order by Biden.

The vice presidency is often referred to as one of the most undefined positions in Washington, with its significance depending solely on how the president decides to shape it.

When Obama asked what specific area he wanted to take a lead in, Biden replied, "I want to be the last guy in the room on every major decision," according to his 2017 book "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Obama agreed and kept his promise, Biden wrote. With Harris, the new president looks determined to replicate that working relationship.

It will also be an extensive training session for Harris. With Biden at 78, his health has been a constant topic of discussion. Biden is said to have made it a point to choose a running mate who he thought could take over as president at anytime. Harris is widely considered a front-runner to eventually become president, especially given speculation that Biden will not run for reelection in 2024.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris receives her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, on Jan. 26. © AP

Harris made history many times over as the first female, Black and South Asian vice president of the U.S. when she was sworn in on Jan. 20. She has been highly visible since.

On Tuesday, she reminisced about her mother, a breast cancer researcher who had immigrated from India, as she received her second shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the National Institutes of Health.

"We're going to get 100 million vaccinations in 100 days," she said.

Her presence extends beyond the White House as well. She spoke with mayors across the U.S. over the phone to lay the groundwork for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package later announced by Biden. She has also discussed the pandemic response and the U.S. rejoining the World Health Organization with its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Harris is currently assisting Biden with the administration's top priorities, like the coronavirus response, racial equity and climate change. She could be tasked with other key issues later as well.

Some vice presidents, like Pence, focused largely on the White House's relationship with Congress. But Harris, who served a single Senate term before becoming vice president, is unlikely to tackle this task on her own, since Biden himself has extensive rapport with members of Congress built over his decades as senator.

"The president's relationships coupled with the vice president's relationships will prove extremely, extremely valuable ... as they go about the business of truly building bipartisan support," vice presidential spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris had said in a November speech. She has attracted wide-ranging interest, including in her fashion and family life. Her go-to look includes Converse sneakers and a pearl necklace, a symbol of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the historically Black sorority she joined in college.

The second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, left his law firm to support Harris. Many see their family as a shining example of the what the modern American family can look like.

Still, Harris faces many challenges in her term. The vice president also serves as president of the Senate, and casts the tiebreaking vote when the chamber is equally divided. The Democratic and Republican parties currently each hold 50 seats in the Senate. Harris will likely have to act as a tie breaker frequently, which could limit her ability to travel and highlight partisan divides. She also has limited experience on national policy, and will need to prove her mettle in diplomacy and national security.