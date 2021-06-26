Noynoy Aquino's death gives Duterte dynasty upper hand

MANILA -- Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, the former Philippine president and son of two of the country's greatest democracy icons, died from kidney disease on Thursday at the age of 61.

His cremated remains are to be interred on Saturday alongside his parents at the Manila Memorial Park. A funeral mass began at 10 a.m. local time, at the Ateneo de Manila University, Aquino's alma mater, where his funeral urn had been on view on Friday.

Aquino's passing comes as the political landscape shifts in a country dominated by dynasties. In recent years, President Rodrigo Duterte's clan based in the south of the Philippines has been dominant. With Duterte patronage, the family of former president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos -- the nemesis of the Aquinos -- has seen its fortunes revive.

Aquino's sudden death prompted much reflection on his six-year term, which ended in 2016 and saw the economic revival of the so called "sick man of Asia."

President Duterte declared 10 days of national mourning and called Aquino's death "an opportunity to unite in prayer and set aside our differences."

A military sentinel stands guard beside the urn of the late Philippine president, Benigno Aquino, at the Heritage Park in Manila on June 24. © Reuters

Aquino, the country's 15th president, was inaugurated in June 2010 following a landslide election win delivered on the back a strong anti-graft campaign. The former senator had not been his party's first choice, but calls for him to run mounted after the death in August 2009 of his mother, Corazon Aquino, a former president. For supporters, an Aquino was the answer to the massive corruption plaguing the country.

"I accept the plea of the nation. I also accept the instructions of my parents. I accept the responsibility to continue the fight for our country," Aquino said when he declared his candidacy. That was just 40 days after her mother's death, and he was speaking in the same venue where where she took her oath of office in 1986.

Many regarded it as a moment of history repeating itself.

Aquino's father, Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr, was assassinated in 1983 on the tarmac of Manila International Airport -- subsequently renamed in his honor -- as he returned from exile in the U.S. The opposition leader's callous murder was the catalyst for People Power, the revolutionary movement that brought down the Marcos dictatorship and catapulted Corazon Aquino, a housewife, into the presidency.

Although he arrived in office on the coattails of his parents, Aquino went on to create a significant legacy in this own right. His sound economic management and image of incorruptibility inspired confidence from investors long spooked by crooked politics, coup attempts and corruption scandals.

On Aquino's watch, gross domestic product mushroomed to an average 6% annually, the largest in 40 years. Annual foreign direct investment rose to $8.3 billion in 2016 from just $2 billion before he entered office. The country's credit ratings all went up.

The last president also strengthened the old defense alliance with the U.S. In 2013, he challenged China's expansion claims in the disputed South China Sea. The country's most powerful neighbor lost international arbitration at The Hague in a ruling handed down a week after Aquino left office. China never recognized the court's jurisdiction.

"President Aquino's steadfast commitment to advancing peace, upholding the rule of law, and driving economic growth for all Filipinos, while taking bold steps to promote the rules-based international order, leaves a remarkable legacy at home and abroad that will endure for the years to come," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Corazon Aquino, left, campaigning for the presidency in 1986 on the back of People Power. Her popularity helped propel her son, Benigno, to the 15th presidency of the Philippines in 2010. (Source photos by Reuters and Getty Images)

But for all his international prestige, reducing domestic poverty and social inequality remained stubborn challenges for Aquino. That created an opening for Duterte -- an outsider who advocated strongarm tactics against national problems.

A week before the 2016 elections, Aquino warned voters off Duterte, implying that he had the makings of a dictator. Still the mayor of Davao City in the southern province of Mindanao broke the Manila hold on politics and won by a landslide with over 6 million votes more than closest rival Mar Roxas, Aquino's anointed successor.

Duterte's presidency has been markedly different on all scores. He embraced China and distanced himself from the U.S. He launched a brutal drugs war that has killed thousands of alleged offenders -- a bloody campaign that while popular at home was heavily condemned abroad. Duterte also cracked down on business elites associated with Aquino to rally support.

Some regarded Aquino as elitist, and Duterte's ordinary man image appealed to many Filipinos. The president's popularity has not waned, and his brash politics have eclipsed the Aquino brand.

In the 2019 mid-term elections, Duterte-allied candidates, including his former aide Bong Go and police chief Ronald Dela Rosa, won most of the 12 seats on the table. Aquino's cousin, Paolo Benigno "Bam" Aquino IV, meanwhile failed to get re-elected.

Although Duterte enjoys overwhelming support, Aquino's death could have some impact on the political scene, analysts believe. It has come less than a year ahead of the May 2022 presidential elections. The early frontrunner is Sara Duterte, the president's daughter and mayor of Davao.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., -- a former senator and the son of the late president, has also emerged as a strong contender in opinion polls. Marcos lost by a slim margin to Aquino-backed Leni Robredo in the 2016 race for vice president.

Duterte loyalists have meanwhile been urging the still hugely popular president to run as vice president. This would enable him to continue wielding power by skirting a six-year term limit put in place during the presidency of Corazon Aquino. The 1986 constitution included a single term provision to try and prevent a repeat of the Marcos dictatorship.

Sara Duterte sometimes accompanies her father on overseas trips. Here, they are welcomed by members of the Filipino community in Hong Kong in April 2018. © PCOO

Peter Mumford, a Southeast Asia analyst at Eurasia Group, thinks the passing of Aquino could boost support for his Liberal Party, which has been flagging in the polls.

"However, comparisons with Aquino III's political rise following the deaths of his parents and the current situation need to be made with caution," Mumford told Nikkei Asia. "Aquino's parents were even more popular and revered. Plus, in 2010 there was not a highly popular outgoing president able to whip up mass support for their chosen successor -- as is the case with Duterte now."

Bob Herrera-Lim, an analyst at Teneo, an advisory company, said Aquino's death "will eventually deprive supporters of Duterte a common target for their populist attacks" and likely "lead to a shift in tactics for the administration."

The former president's passing "will signal an introspection" ahead of the 2022 presidential elections, said Edna Co, a public administration professor at the University of the Philippines.

"It's not whether we are a fan of PNoy or not," Co said, using the former president's popular moniker. "It's an introspection of what kind of leadership we had and we would like to have in 2022."

While the dynastic shifts will be closely followed, Co said it would be better if next year's elections focus more on governance than political clans.

"The Philippines has been trapped in dynastic politics, but this is already the 21st century," Co said. "The next election should be about democratic governance, regardless of who brings it -- I don't care whether it is a Marcos, Aquino or Duterte."