Nuclear submarines to swell Australia's defense budget

SYDNEY -- Australia's government on Tuesday proposed a defense budget for fiscal 2023 (July 2023 to June 2024), of 42.9 billion Australian dollars ($29 billion), or 6.3% of its total public spending for the year, up sharply from the 5.9% share estimated in October last year.

In March, the government announced that it would spend up to AU$368 billion over the next 30 years to deploy nuclear submarines through AUKUS, a three-way security agreement between the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. The latest budget has earmarked AU$45 billion over the next 10 years as an initial figure for the introduction of nuclear submarines.