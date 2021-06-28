ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
One in three Japanese say Olympic Games should be spectator-free

Poll also shows support for Prime Minister Suga rising to 43% in June

The recent poll finds 37% favor postponing or canceling the Olympic Games now scheduled to start in July.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Just over half of the Japanese public supports holding the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month as long as hard limits are placed on the number of spectators, a Nikkei-TV Tokyo survey for the month of June finds.

Some 22% said that setting the maximum number of spectators that can attend a single event at 10,000, as currently planned, would be appropriate, while 33% said the events should instead be spectator-free. Another 4% said the games should be carried out as usual.

The combined 59% is larger than the 37% stating the games should be postponed or canceled. 

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga saw approval for the government climb to 43%, marking a three-percentage-point improvement from a month earlier. 

As the country's vaccination campaign gains momentum, dissatisfaction with Suga's handling of the pandemic dropped seven points to 57%, while approval rose eight points to 39%.

Disapproval of the Suga government held steady at 50%. The prime minister's disapproval numbers have run higher than his approval numbers for two consecutive months.

When asked why they disapproved of the government, 48% of respondents cited a lack of leadership and 33% said they did not like its policies.

The poll was conducted between Friday and Sunday.

