Outrage as India flogging video underscores Hindu-Muslim tensions

NEW DELHI -- A video circulating in India showing Muslim men being flogged by what appear to be plain-clothes police officers has prompted condemnation from rights groups and spotlighted anew the country's worsening religious tensions.

The footage, which appeared last week and spread quickly online, is believed to have been captured in the western state of Gujarat and shows a series of men being held against an electricity pole and beaten with a stick. A crowd is shown cheering and chanting slogans. One of the men doing the beating has what looks to be a gun holster; uniformed officers and a police van can be seen nearby in some shots.