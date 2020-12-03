ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Outspoken Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case

China critic termed flight risk and to be held pending national security charges

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was arrested on Dec. 2 after reporting to the police station as required under the terms of his release in August.    © Reuters
MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was held in custody on Thursday after being denied bail over a fraud charge and will be detained until April 16, when the next hearing is scheduled.

The magistrate hearing the case said that Lai, a prominent anti-government figure, was a high risk for reoffence and fleeing the city as he awaits further charges under a new national security law and unauthorized protests last year.

The founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily appeared in the West Kowloon Court on Thursday, along with two others, on one joint count of fraud -- a charge that Hong Kong's Department of Justice said was laid with a view to keeping the defendants in custody as prosecutors prepare more serious allegations under the national security law.

Prosecutors claimed that Lai was likely to abscond, as he has spent much of his time outside of Hong Kong in recent years and has "no local connections." Apple Daily, which has sizable operations in Taiwan -- and with which Hong Kong does not have an extradition treaty -- would allow Lai to supervise his business remotely, they alleged.

Lai, 73 years old, has been accused of breaching a land lease by subletting the company's headquarters in Hong Kong, where fraud is an offense that carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Two senior executives from Next Digital -- the parent of Apple Daily -- Royston Chow Tat-kuen and Wong Wai-keung, both of whom face the same charge as Lai, were released on bail under the condition that they cannot leave Hong Kong.

The three men were arrested in August by the national security division on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces. In a sweeping police operation, some 200 officers raided Next Digital headquarters and searched its offices, including the newsroom.

The operation prompted citizens to buy shares of Next Digital and copies of the Apple Daily newspaper in support of Lai. Shares of Next Digital at one point reached a 12-year high amid online calls by activists to buy the stock. Hong Kong police later arrested 15 people on suspicion of the use of illegal funds and conspiracy to defraud in what they describe as "stock price manipulation."

Police have alleged that Lai was involved in an organization that calls for foreign countries to interfere with Hong Kong issues and impose sanctions on the city's officials. In July 2019, Lai met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House to discuss Hong Kong's political situation.

The new security law -- imposed by Beijing on June 30 -- carries criminal penalties of up to life imprisonment for those found guilty of separatism, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign powers. Suspects can be extradited to mainland China for trials.

Lai also was arrested in February and April this year on charges of taking part in unauthorized protests. He also faces charges of joining an unauthorized vigil commemorating the anniversary of the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Chief Magistrate Victor So Wai-tak, who handled Thursday's case, is one of six magistrates hand-picked by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to adjudicate national security proceedings.

Shares of Next Digital were suspended from trading ahead of Thursday's opening of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close